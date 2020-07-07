Dale J. Miller
Farmington - Dale J. Miller, age 75 of Farmington, MI. passed away on July 3, 2020 surrounded by family following a short battle with skin cancer. Loving father of Mike (Susan) Miller, Michelle (Scott) Zabik and Laura (Nick) Bowers. Cherished grandfather of Owen, Samantha, Benjamin, Kaitlyn, Caroline and Anthony. Predeceased by his parents Raymond and Kathleen (Morrison) Miller. Survived by his loving sisters, Linda Gmeiner, Diane Bireescu and Joan Harrell. Good friend and former spouse Carla (Joop) Miller. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020, please contact the funeral home or family for further information. Arrangements entrusted to Chas. Verheyden Inc., 43300 Garfield, Clinton Twp., MI. Share a memory at www.verheyden.org
