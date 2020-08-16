1/1
Dale W. Lohr
{ "" }
August 14, 2020. Age 55. Beloved husband of Danaë For 27 incredible years. Loving father of Adam (Krystal), Shane (Maegan), and Chaelynne (Nate). Cherished and adored papa of Gage, Jax, and Dominic. Treasured brother of Kathy (Mike), and Karen (Tom) Darscheid. Also survived by his furbabies, Primo and Louie. Dale was the proud owner of Prima Welding Exp. for the last 20 years. He enjoyed many things throughout his life some of his favorites were boating, golfing, hockey, snowmobiling, bowling, socializing, and spending time with his family.
Visitation Wednesday from 3-9pm at Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons Inc., 36900 Schoenherr Rd at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Final viewing Thursday Instate 9am until time of 1pm Funeral Service at Rock Church, 6135 County Line Rd, Fair Haven, MI 48023.
Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com

Published in Detroit Free Press on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
AUG
20
Lying in State
09:00 - 01:00 PM
Rock Church
AUG
20
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Rock Church
Funeral services provided by
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
586-826-8550
Memories & Condolences

August 16, 2020
He loves the Lord so much. He was earnestly Seeking God growing higher and higher and desiring more and more of Him. Soon we will all be together again!
Nancy Kula
Friend
August 15, 2020
May we continue to honor and respect all the lessons we have learned; acting as living symbols of a loving spirit. You are in our prayers.
The Wujek-Calcaterra Family
