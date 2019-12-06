Services
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 553-0120
Damian Jonas Buitkus

Damian Jonas Buitkus Obituary
Damian Jonas Buitkus

Damian Jonas Buitkus passed away unexpectedly December 5, 2019 at the age of 36. He was the loving son of Kas Buitkus, MD (Carolyn LaHousse) and Clara Buitkus; cherished brother of Adrian Buitkus and stepbrother of Sheila (Daniel) Castaneda; devoted boyfriend of Kelly Barnett; and special cousin of Cassandra Richardson and nephew of Irene Caldwell. Damian also leaves many other aunts, uncles, and cousins. Visitation for Damian will be Monday, December 9th, from 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Time of Sharing at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to the Dawn Farm, Ypsilanti in his name. www.mccabefuneralhome.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -