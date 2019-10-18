Services
Champagne Funeral Chapel
7356 W Michigan Ave
Pigeon, MI 48755
989-453-2324
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Clement Catholic Church
Centerline, MI
View Map
Dana Charles Schultz, 71, of Caseville and Warren, died October 17, 2019. Born November 12, 1947 to the late Harold and Joan (Shaw) Schultz. Retired substance abuse therapist for the State of Michigan. Life partner of 42 years to Michael Kwitt; brother to Karen and Mark; uncle to Kimberly. Funeral mass 11:00am Tuesday, October 22nd at St. Clement Catholic Church in Centerline. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemtery. He will lie in-state one hour before mass at church. www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
