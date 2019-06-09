|
Daniel Brichta Jr.
Plano, TX - Daniel Edward Brichta, 46, went to be with our Lord on December 24, 2018. Dan was born on January 18, 1972 in Southfield, Michigan to Daniel and Harriet (Wheeler) Brichta. Dan grew up in Detroit, Michigan and moved to Plano, Texas in 1986.
Dan owned and operated Pure Fitness 1MoRep. He was a friend and a confidant to anyone and everyone. He poured his heart and soul into everyone in his life and impacted more lives than he'll ever know.
Dan was predeceased by his father and is survived by his mother, Harriet Brichta, sister and brother-in-law, Dayna (Brichta) and Greg Harhay. There will be a mass for Dan at St Priscilla in Livonia on June 15, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Dan's ashes will be buried immediately afterwards.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 9, 2019