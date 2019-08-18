Services
St Patrick Church
9086 Hutchins St
White Lake, MI 48386
Memorial Mass
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
9086 Hutchins Rd
White Lake, MI
Daniel Edward Scott


1941 - 2019
Daniel Edward Scott Obituary
Daniel Edward Scott

- - Daniel Edward Scott, 78, passed on to eternal life Thursday, August 15, 2019 in the company of his immediate family. He was born on August 9, 1941 in Dearborn, Michigan to Wilfred and Florence Scott. In 1959 he married Pat, his cherished wife of 60 years.

He is survived by his wife and their four children Melinda (Daniel), Sherry (Michael), Lisa (Joseph), Gloria (Marc), 9 grandchildren (Daniel, Megan, Jamie, Adam, Randal, Jenaviene, Charles, Josh, Katie), one great-grandchild (Mia), and his siblings Patricia, Dolores, and Margaret. A memorial mass will be held Monday, August 19, 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 9086 Hutchins Rd, White Lake, MI 48386.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 18, 2019
