Daniel F. Murphy
Allen Park - Murphy, Daniel F., Age 74 of Allen Park, June 18, 2019. Loving husband of Deborah for 52 years. Beloved father of Charlotte (Dominick), Doreen, Denis (Barbara), and Joseph (Jill). Loving grandfather of Lucia, Dominick, Daniel and Abigail. Beloved son of Catherine and Denis Murphy. Dear brother of Denis (Deceased), Mary Ann (Deceased), Ellen, Geraldine, Donald, Terrance (Deceased) and Patrick. He was loved by many nieces and nephews. Daniel was a lifelong University of Michigan football fan!! Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 26th, 2019 from 2:00 - 9:00PM with a Rosary at 7:00PM at the Allen Park Chapel of The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 10915 Allen Rd., Allen Park, corner of Goddard. Daniel will lie in state at 9:30AM on Thursday, June 27th, 2019 at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 9000 Laurence Ave., Allen Park, MI 48101, until Funeral Liturgy at 10:00AM. Interment will be made at Our Lady of Hope Cemetery in Brownstown Twp., MI following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Detroit Goodfellows or Capuchin Soup Kitchen.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 23, 2019