Daniel "Dan" Jablonski
Novi - Jablonski, Daniel "Dan" September 6, 2109 Age 80. Beloved husband of Rosemary for 55 years. Loving father of Deborah (Kevin) Reside and Joseph (Jennifer) Jablonski. Grandfather of Justine (Justin) Hanrahan, Megan, Katie, Genevieve and Samuel Reside, Garrett, Griffin and Gwaeddan Jablonski. Dear brother of Ronnie Dato, Cynthia Stahl and the late Charlotte Jablonski. Dan was a Veteran of the United States Army, an usher for many years at Holy Family Catholic Church and enjoyed fishing and golfing. Visitation 4-8 pm Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home 41555 Grand River Ave Novi 248-348-1800. In-state 10 am Monday, September 9, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church 24505 Meadowbrook Rd. Novi until funeral mass at 10:30 am. Interment Saint Hedwig Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to Holy Family Catholic Church or Parkinson's Foundation. Expressions of sympathy
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 7, 2019