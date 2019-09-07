Services
O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
(248) 348-1800
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
Lying in State
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
24505 Meadowbrook Rd.
Novi, MI
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Daniel "Dan" Jablonski Obituary
Daniel "Dan" Jablonski

Novi - Jablonski, Daniel "Dan" September 6, 2109 Age 80. Beloved husband of Rosemary for 55 years. Loving father of Deborah (Kevin) Reside and Joseph (Jennifer) Jablonski. Grandfather of Justine (Justin) Hanrahan, Megan, Katie, Genevieve and Samuel Reside, Garrett, Griffin and Gwaeddan Jablonski. Dear brother of Ronnie Dato, Cynthia Stahl and the late Charlotte Jablonski. Dan was a Veteran of the United States Army, an usher for many years at Holy Family Catholic Church and enjoyed fishing and golfing. Visitation 4-8 pm Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home 41555 Grand River Ave Novi 248-348-1800. In-state 10 am Monday, September 9, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church 24505 Meadowbrook Rd. Novi until funeral mass at 10:30 am. Interment Saint Hedwig Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to Holy Family Catholic Church or Parkinson's Foundation. Expressions of sympathy

www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 7, 2019
