Daniel James Barber
Redford - Daniel James Barber was born March 5, 1956 and went to be with the Lord on October 15, 2020. Beloved father of Daniel J. Barber II "Danny". Loving brother of Maryfran, IHM, Theresa Pacurari, Margaret Barber and Greg Barber. Dear uncle of Joe Barber, Michael Barber, James Pacurari and the late Samantha. Dearest great uncle of Sophia Pacurari. Co parent with Genevieve Barber. A memorial service will be held Saturday October 24, 2020 at 2:30 pm, at University of Detroit Jesuit High School. 8400 S. Cambridge Ave, Detroit MI 48221. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to U of D Jesuit High School and Academy in Daniel's honor.






Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
