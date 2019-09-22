|
|
Daniel James Schrag
Pleasant Ridge - Daniel James Schrag passed away on September 3, 2019, after a long illness.
He was born to William L. Schrag and Alice L. (Hauke) Schrag in Detroit on January 27, 1965. After graduating from Troy (Michigan) Athens High School, he put himself through college and earned his Bachelor of Science Degree from Oakland University. He started his career as a chemist in the specialty chemical industry.
Dan loved motorcycles, animals, just about anything that makes a loud noise, and good times with family and friends. He was fiercely proud of his family. He was preceded in death by his mother Alice, his father Bill, his niece Ashley Loudenback, mother-in-law Judy Davy, and his beloved canine companions Bosco and Tugger.
Surviving Dan are his siblings Kirk (Jeannine), Michael (Diane), Stephen (Blanche), Thomas (Mary), Keith (Jennifer), Jeanne (Mark) Pingle, Suzanne (Michael) LeFaivre, Gregory, and David; his wife of 22 years Wendy; his father-in-law William Davy; his sisters-in-law Doreen Troyer and Cheryl (Todd) Yates, and many nieces and nephews.
In accordance with Dan's wishes, there will be no funeral. A memorial luncheon for family and friends will be held at the Troy Community Center (3179 Livernois Road, Troy) at noon on Saturday, October 19.
Those wishing to honor Dan's memory are encouraged to donate to Grace Centers of Hope, 35 East Huron Street, Pontiac, MI 48342 (www.gracecentersofhope.org).
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 22, 2019