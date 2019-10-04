|
|
Daniel L. Klemmer
Daniel L. Klemmer age 72 passed away Sept. 24, 2019. He was born Dec. 4, 1946. Cherished husband of Helen for 46 years.
Predeceaced by his parents Helen D. and Daniel F. Klemmer. Also sister Karen and brother Terrence. Beloved brother of Georgiana, Joy (Brian) and Frank. Dear brother-in-law of Steve and Sonya Andrikides also William and Nancy Grihorash. Son-in-law of Minnie Grihorash.
He was adored uncle to many nieces and nephews. He will be missed by his dogs Cinder and Buddy. Daniel worked for 37 years as a pipe fitter for Ford Motor Company.
He was also a member of U.A.W Local 600 veterans group. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Arrangements by Generations Telegraph Road Taylor.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Oct. 4, 2019