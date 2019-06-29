|
Daniel Louis Eastman
West Bloomfield - Daniel Louis Eastman, 75 of West Bloomfield, avid golfer, Red Wings fan, dog lover, passed away on June 25th, 2019.
Beloved husband of Margaret S. (Zahoranski) Eastman, together for 45 years. Loving Dad to Daniel Louis Jr., Todd (Sheryl) Eastman, Wendy (Bill) Kepler, Michele (Tom) Ellert, James Watt, and John Watt. Devoted Poppa to Dakota, Constance, Margaret, Ethan, Matthew, Danielle, and John. Cherished Great Grandpa to Aurora, Rohan, and Emillie. He is survived by his siblings Marion Pantera, Patricia Russell, Leon Eastman, Susan Eastman. Preceded in death by his siblings, Therese Leslie, Donald Eastman, Arthur Eastman. Brother in law of Richard Zahoranski, Beth Daniels, Deborah Smith, Lucille Hamilton, and the late Wilfred Zahoranski. He will be greatly missed by his many nephews, nieces, friends, neighbors. Memorial Luncheon will be held at Farmington Hills Golf Course July 21st from 3-6.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 29, 2019