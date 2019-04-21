Resources
Detroit - Daniel P. (Dan), age 86 of Detroit, passed away April 19, 2019. Loving father of Daniel (Debbie), Tim (Lori), and Jonathon. Proud grandfather of Christine (Patrick) Braun, Stephanie (John) Alfoldy, David, Andrew, and Michael. Great grandfather of Chloe. Also survived by his loving partner of 37 years Betty and her children Bruce, Brenda, Bobby, Allen, and Juana. Daniel was preceded in death by brothers Cass, Tom, and Gene. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps from 1948-1952. For visitation and service information please visit www.martenson.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 21, 2019
