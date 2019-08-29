Resources
Daniel Richard Leighton

Daniel Richard Leighton Obituary
Daniel Richard Leighton

Rochester Hills - Daniel Richard Leighton Passed on August 26, 2019 (83 years young).

Loving Father to Mark Richard (Barb),Tucson, Arizona, Julie Ann, Brighton, Michigan, Daniel Richard,(Jane), Lake Orion, Michigan, David Howard, (Lori), Greenbrae, California. Cherished Grandfather to: Andrew, Kelsey, Sarah, Tyler, Christian and Elaina.

Dan graduated from GMI with a degree in Engineering. Dan was an avid hunter, sailor, pilot, and enjoyed snowmobiling and downhill skiing.

Dan went to be with the Lord, surrounded by all his children and family at his side.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the near future in lieu of a funeral service.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 29, 2019
