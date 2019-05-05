|
Darlene Ann Drury
South Lyon - Darlene Ann Drury, age 76, of South Lyon passed away April 27, 2019. Darlene is survived by her husband James Drury; son Martin J. Drury; grandchildren: Natalie Lichtman, Jon Drury and Madeline Drury; sisters Marilynn (David) Stanley and Sandra (Michael) Corless. She is preceded in death by her daughter Suzanne L. Lichtman and a brother Leonard Dichtel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Angela Hospice or The Epilepsy Foundation. www.phillipsfuneral.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 5, 2019