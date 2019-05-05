Services
Phillips Funeral Home, Inc.
122 West Lake Street
South Lyon, MI 48178
(248) 437-1616
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
830 S. Lafayette
South Lyon, MI
Darlene Ann Drury

Darlene Ann Drury

South Lyon - Darlene Ann Drury, age 76, of South Lyon passed away April 27, 2019. Darlene is survived by her husband James Drury; son Martin J. Drury; grandchildren: Natalie Lichtman, Jon Drury and Madeline Drury; sisters Marilynn (David) Stanley and Sandra (Michael) Corless. She is preceded in death by her daughter Suzanne L. Lichtman and a brother Leonard Dichtel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Angela Hospice or The Epilepsy Foundation. www.phillipsfuneral.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 5, 2019
