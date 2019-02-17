|
David A. Bushe
Sterling Heights - February 14, 2019, age 67. Beloved husband of Cindy. Dearest father of Rachael, David, Tom (Katie), Sarah (Rob) Thomas, and James (Ashley). Loving grandfather of Dominic, Carter, Jack, Chloe, and Madelyn. Dear brother of Shirley Gervasone, Paul (Mary), Mark (Phyllis), and Susan Bushe. Also survived by many loving and supportive friends and family. Visitation Saturday 3-8 p.m. and Sunday 1-8 p.m. with a 5 p.m. Rosary at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 11470 Thirteen Mile Road (West of Hoover) Warren. Instate Monday 9 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Blase Parish, 12151 15 Mile Road (at Dodge Park) Sterling Heights. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Feb. 17, 2019