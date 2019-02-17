Services
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
11470 Thirteen Mile Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-3131
Resources
More Obituaries for David Bushe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David A. Bushe

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David A. Bushe Obituary
David A. Bushe

Sterling Heights - February 14, 2019, age 67. Beloved husband of Cindy. Dearest father of Rachael, David, Tom (Katie), Sarah (Rob) Thomas, and James (Ashley). Loving grandfather of Dominic, Carter, Jack, Chloe, and Madelyn. Dear brother of Shirley Gervasone, Paul (Mary), Mark (Phyllis), and Susan Bushe. Also survived by many loving and supportive friends and family. Visitation Saturday 3-8 p.m. and Sunday 1-8 p.m. with a 5 p.m. Rosary at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 11470 Thirteen Mile Road (West of Hoover) Warren. Instate Monday 9 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Blase Parish, 12151 15 Mile Road (at Dodge Park) Sterling Heights. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now