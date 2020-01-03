Resources
David Alan Ashton


1966 - 2019
David Alan Ashton Obituary
David Alan Ashton

David Alan Ashton, 53, was born on November 25, 1966 and died on December 27, 2019 after a courageous battle against cancer.

He is survived by his mother Carolyn Maxwell, father Robert Ashton (Dorothy); his sons Christian, James, Taylor (Mariah), Caleb, and Jesse; his sisters Cheryl Ashton, Laurel Gubka (Eric), Geneve Parks (Bruce), Dawn Roulo (Jeff), brothers Rob Ashton (Jennifer) and Dennis Maxwell and a large loving extended family of aunts' uncles and cousins.

Visitation from 10-11 AM at and funeral service at 11:00 AM at New Life Baptist Church, 17301 13 Mile Rd, Fraser, MI 48026.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
