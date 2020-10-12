David C. Biegas
Warren - October 11, 2020, age 67. Beloved husband of Maria (nee Gulaszewski) Biegas. Loving father of Kevin (Renee) and Kylene (Stephen). Adoring grandpa of Samantha and Taylor. Loving brother of Pat (Tom), Jan (Dennis), Ronnie, Russ, Barb (Rob), Jeff, and brother in law of Martin and Joanne Gulaszewski. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. David was predeceased by his parents John and Donna Biegas and in-laws Joseph and Leocadia Gulaszewski. Visitation Wednesday 2-8 p.m. with a 6 p.m. Rosary at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 11470 Thirteen Mile Road (W. of Hoover) Warren. Instate Thursday 10:30 a.m. until an 11 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Michael Catholic Church, 40501 Hayes (N. of 17 Mile Road) Sterling Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in David's name may be addressed to the American Cancer Society
or American Heart Association
. Please note that masks or face coverings are required inside of the building. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com