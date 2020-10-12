1/1
David C. Biegas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David C. Biegas

Warren - October 11, 2020, age 67. Beloved husband of Maria (nee Gulaszewski) Biegas. Loving father of Kevin (Renee) and Kylene (Stephen). Adoring grandpa of Samantha and Taylor. Loving brother of Pat (Tom), Jan (Dennis), Ronnie, Russ, Barb (Rob), Jeff, and brother in law of Martin and Joanne Gulaszewski. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. David was predeceased by his parents John and Donna Biegas and in-laws Joseph and Leocadia Gulaszewski. Visitation Wednesday 2-8 p.m. with a 6 p.m. Rosary at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 11470 Thirteen Mile Road (W. of Hoover) Warren. Instate Thursday 10:30 a.m. until an 11 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Michael Catholic Church, 40501 Hayes (N. of 17 Mile Road) Sterling Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in David's name may be addressed to the American Cancer Society or American Heart Association. Please note that masks or face coverings are required inside of the building. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
11470 Thirteen Mile Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-3131
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved