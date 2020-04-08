Resources
David D. Chan

David D. Chan Obituary
Plymouth - David D. Chan, 82, of Plymouth, MI, passed away on April 6, 2020. Beloved husband of 55 years to Amelia. Dear brother of Rosalind (Andrew) Yeung . Loving father of Tom (Cheryl), Tim (Kelly), Cindy and Christopher. Cherished grandfather to John David, April (Matt), Heather (Jason), Tom (Kira), Jenny, Justin and Brenden. Proud Great-grandpa to Blake, Mason, Hana, Roman, Dominic, Kayla and Greta. And many nephews and nieces in United States, Canada, England and New Zealand. Preceded in death by parents Thomas Chan and Cecilia Fok, Becky Chan Holt (sister) and John C. Flynn (son-in-law).

David was a dedicated employee with the Flint Ink Corporation for over forty years. He started in the lab in 1956 and was the Eastern Regional Manager until retirement. He knew Flint Ink from the ground up and worked closely with the Flint family to grow their business.

He was dedicated to everyone he knew: family, friends, co-workers, the Flint family and his customers. David enjoyed deep sea fishing in Key West, golfing and cooking for his family and friends.

A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Plymouth, MI at a future date. If you would like to be notified when the Funeral Mass is scheduled, please email [email protected]



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 8 to Apr. 11, 2020
