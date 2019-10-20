Services
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 553-0120
Resources
More Obituaries for David Gardner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David J. Gardner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David J. Gardner Obituary
David J. Gardner

Farmington Hills - David J. Gardner, age 58 of Farmington Hills, passed away on October 16, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Denice; their two sons, Sean (Savannah) and Scott; brother Neil (Alicia) and niece Nicole. A Memorial Visitation for David will be held on Saturday, October 26th from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Road, Farmington Hills. www.mccabefuneralhome.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 20 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now