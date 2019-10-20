|
|
David J. Gardner
Farmington Hills - David J. Gardner, age 58 of Farmington Hills, passed away on October 16, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Denice; their two sons, Sean (Savannah) and Scott; brother Neil (Alicia) and niece Nicole. A Memorial Visitation for David will be held on Saturday, October 26th from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Road, Farmington Hills. www.mccabefuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 20 to Oct. 23, 2019