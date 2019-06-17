|
|
David John Timassey
Detroit - David John Timassey, 68, passed away on June 7, 2019.
Dave was born on February 13, 1951, in Detroit, Michigan.
Dave is survived by his son, Luke Timassey; daughter, Leigh (Anthony) DiMambro; and grandsons, Vincenzo and Domenico DiMambro. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Helen; and his sister, Elaine DePlaunty.
A private service is scheduled for family and close friends. Memorial gifts suggested to Michigan Association on Problem Gambling.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 17, 2019