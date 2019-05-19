|
|
David K. Pierce
San Diego, CA - Dave passed away April 18, 2019 in San Diego, from complications of Parkinson's Disease. He was born on July 20, 1943 in Detroit to J Willard Pierce and Loretto F. Cavanaugh. He graduated from Notre Dame High School and attended University of Detroit. He was a basketball coach & referee, and sold Real Estate. He was in the U.S. Marine Corp Reserves.
He moved to San Diego in 1979 where he had 4 additional children to make it nine. He continued in the Real Estate business, as well as coaching. He was active in the Catholic Church and volunteered for many organizations.
He was preceded in death by his sister Carole A. Pierce and brother John W. Pierce Jr. He is survived by his nine children: Julie Casey (Blaine), Danny (Jes), David (Wendy), Michael (Sage), Meg, Becky Goodman (Alex), Elizabeth, Bobby (Amanda), Meredith (Bobby Ocampo), his thirteen grandchildren, and his brother Donald K. Pierce (Sis).
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 19, 2019