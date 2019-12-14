Services
Charles R. Step Funeral Home
18425 Beech Daly
Redford, MI 48240
(888) 813-1888
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church
36375 Joy Rd
Westland, MI
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
7:30 PM
Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church
36375 Joy Rd
Westland, MI
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church
36375 Joy Rd
Westland, MI
David M. Byrwa

David M. Byrwa Obituary
David M. Byrwa

Byrwa, David M. Age 66. Loving husband of Denise Elizabeth. Father of Vanessa Denise Pawlak and Nathan David Byrwa. Grandfather of Cameron Elizabeth Pawlak and Bradley William Pawlak. Son of the late Stanley and Elsie Byrwa. Brother of Judith Ann Byrwa, Kathleen Marie Berry, Timothy Scott Byrwa and Maria (Joe) Willoughby-Byrwa. Godfather to Dustin Robert Plungis and also to Candice Berry Schultz. Also leaves nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Everything held at church. Visiting Tuesday, December 17, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Trisagion 7:30 p.m. Funeral service Wednesday 10:30 a.m. Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church 36375 Joy Rd. Westland MI 48185 (between Newburgh and Wayne Rds.) Interment Parkview Memorial Cemetery. Contributions to the church appreciated.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
