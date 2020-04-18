|
David Pate
Pate, David Age 81. Loving husband of Janet. Dear father of Christopher (Elizabeth), Tony (Stacy). Stepfather of Bryan, Krista (Paul) and Bradley (Michelle). Beloved grandfather of Arianna, Joaquin, Christian, Julian, Ava, Mia, Zoe, and Paul.
David was a 4 year Navy Veteran. He was especially proud to have worked, and had a special clearance in Washington D.C. He was the first Black person to be employed by GM Art Department. He later opened his own Construction Company "Reynolds Pate", from which he retired.
He was an avid reader of History and a walking Encyclopedia of Trivia. He was quite the Philosopher and Mentor to his family and friends and a Lover of Nature.
A Memorial Service will be planned at a later date. {lease sign the online guestbook at www,cremationmichigan.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020