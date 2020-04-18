Resources
More Obituaries for David Pate
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Pate

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Pate Obituary
David Pate

Pate, David Age 81. Loving husband of Janet. Dear father of Christopher (Elizabeth), Tony (Stacy). Stepfather of Bryan, Krista (Paul) and Bradley (Michelle). Beloved grandfather of Arianna, Joaquin, Christian, Julian, Ava, Mia, Zoe, and Paul.

David was a 4 year Navy Veteran. He was especially proud to have worked, and had a special clearance in Washington D.C. He was the first Black person to be employed by GM Art Department. He later opened his own Construction Company "Reynolds Pate", from which he retired.

He was an avid reader of History and a walking Encyclopedia of Trivia. He was quite the Philosopher and Mentor to his family and friends and a Lover of Nature.

A Memorial Service will be planned at a later date. {lease sign the online guestbook at www,cremationmichigan.com

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -