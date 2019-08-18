|
David Robert Yadlosky
- - David Robert Yadlosky, age 88, passed away peacefully on August 14, 2019. He was born October 24, 1930 in Detroit MI to the late Mitchell and Grace Yadlosky. Wife Dolores and daughter Susan preceded him in death. He is survived by his children; Debbie (David) DePotter, Steve (Melissa) Yadlosky, Lesley (Joe) Doyle and adored grandfather of Danielle, Evan, Jaret, Rachel, Joshua, Cameron, Matthew and Benjamin. Proud great-grandfather of Eloise and Cecilia. There will be no visitation or service. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 18, 2019