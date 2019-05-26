|
|
David Stephen Cosgrove
- - David Stephen Cosgrove was born August 29, 1932, in New York City, to the parents of Stephen and Anna Cosgrove.
David's parents grew up in Ireland and made their way to New York City at an early age to start a new life. David enjoyed his early childhood growing up in the Bronx, however, when David was 12, life changed when his father, Stephen, a NYC police officer died of cancer. David loved his father dearly and from that point forward life for David and his two siblings was difficult, but always filled with laughter and love. David's older brother Thomas, who David idolized, was sent to war leaving David as the head of the family taking care of his mother and his younger sister, Betty, who he adored. This entailed work to support the family when not in school, and this work ethic continued throughout David's life.
David graduated from Lasalle Catholic High School and began working at Chase bank during the day to pay for college, where he attended Fordham University at night. After graduation, David was hired as one of the youngest salesmen at IBM. David's career included executive positions at IBM, Kelly Services and Upjohn.
According to David, his biggest accomplishment was his family including sons David (Lanie), Chris (Maureen) and Stephen (Julia) and their 9 children. David was married to Nancy Cosgrove for over 30 years and later Judy Cosgrove.
David's grandchildren loved grandpa's summer golf camps, tubing on the lake, Valentine's Day banana splits, his appearance as Santa Clause with countless presents, his Halloween clown costume, and his legendary shopping excursions at Brooks Brothers. He was convinced looking sharp still mattered even with the change of times.
David's faith grew over the years, which guided him through some rough patches in life. David was "New York tough" and that meant never backing down from anything or anyone. He always stood up for his beliefs and showed respect for everyone.
David will be remembered for his dapper dressing, gift of conversation, sharp wit, and overall class. We will miss him greatly.
The family is planning a private family ceremony followed by a gathering with friends.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 26, 2019