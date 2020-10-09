David W. Farabaugh



Born in Detroit 1/8/60, Died 10/1/20 at 60 years old under hospice care in Dearborn, MI. David is survived by Loving brothers and sisters Patrick (Faye deceased), Lawrence (Diane), Peggy Collins (Edward), Jane Wanke (Ken), Stephen (Donna), many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends and will be dearly missed by all. David is preceded in death by parents Thomas and Elizabeth Farabaugh, sisters Theresa Sheridan (Bob) and Christine Thomas and former wife Gale Grundy. David was a devout Christian and an active member of Grace Christian Church. David's career was in HVAC and was employed by Polar Refrigeration for 25 years. He left to start his own company Ice Cold Refrigeration and was in business for ten years. He then started a successful Ebay business, buying and selling goods. David's hobbies included wood working and many other crafts. He Enjoyed frequenting estate sales, bowling, Tiger games, Golf and traveling. Visitation will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 11:00 AM-12:00 PM service at 12:00 PM-12:45 PM at Grace Christian Church 33801 Van Dyke Ave, Sterling Heights, MI 48312. David's wishes were to be cremated (Duzak funeral and cremation center) and his remains will be celebrated at a later date with his immediate family.









