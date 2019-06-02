Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Faith Covenant Church
35415 W. 14 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Faith Covenant Church
35415 W. 14 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI
West Bloomfield - David W. Turnquist, age 84, passed away May 30, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Louise (nee: Gessert) Turnquist for 49 years. Loving father of Byron (Tracey) Turnquist and Krista (Bradley) Nunemaker. Proud grandfather of Kyle and Carter Nunemaker. Dear brother of Byron (Judy) Turnquist. Memorial visitation Saturday, June 8, 2 p.m. until the time of his memorial service at 3 p.m. at Faith Covenant Church, 35415 W. 14 Mile Rd, Farmington Hills. Donations in David's name are appreciated to Faith Covenant Church. www.mccabefuneralhome.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from June 2 to June 6, 2019
