David Walter Stepanenko
Kingwood, TX - David Walter Stepanenko 1/31/1964-1/17/2019 Passed away peacefully with his daughter and hospice by his side. David proudly served in the U.S. Army 4 years active and 3 years reserves. David was a Houston Police Officer 1984-1988 and then joined the Oakland County Sheriff's Department in 1988, serving until a debilitating on duty accident ended his 27 year law enforcement career. David is preceded in death by his beloved mother, Carrol Stepanenko. David is survived by his father Walter, his wife Melody of 36 years, his daughter Sarah (Bruno) Mattoso. His grandchildren; David, Milah , Benjamin and Sophie. Brothers; Walter (Amy), Jeffery (DeAnna) and Rusty (Andria) Stepanenko. Cremation and burial occurred at the Houston National Cemetery on February 5, 2019. A family a friend gathering will take place on Saturday, 2/23/19, at the Bruce Post VFW Hall in Saint Clair Shores.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Feb. 22, 2019