David Wayne South



Madison Heights - David Wayne South, age 63 passed away on May 13th 2020 at his home in Madison Heights, Dave was born on February 12th 1957 in Detroit, MI. David was an electrician by trade for majority of his life, and proudly apart of the IBEW local 58 for the last 20+ years. Dave enjoyed writing in his spare time and has had a handful of books published. David was also proudly a member of the Madison Heights Eagles Club and local VFW's.



David was survived by his son David William South (Meggan) and granddaughters Alayna and Lillian South. Dear brother to Jim South and Judy South. Proud Uncle to Chad, Tammy, Jeff, Aaron and CJ. He was predeceased by his parents William and Mary South and one sister Shirley McGriff.



A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store