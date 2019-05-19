|
Dean L. Pauloski
Greenbush - Dean L. Pauloski. Age 88, of Greenbush MI, formerly of Rochester, MI passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Dean proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He is survived by his wife, Barb; children, Bunnie, David, and Cathy (Eric); sister, Patricia; grandchildren, Kellee (Shawn), Michael (Meredith); great grandchilden, Korte, Cavan, Lillian, and Logan. Dean was preceded in death by his brother, Calvin; granddaughter, Kimberly Alfred-Welch, and grandson, Thomas David Follis. Full Honors Funeral Service at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, MI August 12, 2019 at 1pm. Memorial contributions can be made to Ovarian Cancer Research. You may offer your condolences online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 19, 2019