Deborah M. (Gordon) Brennan
Novi - October 3, 2019 at age 66. Debbie is predeceased by her father, William, her brother, Doug, grandparents, May & Neil Robinson & Ethel & Melvin Gordon. She is survived and will be greatly missed by her mother, Lois Gordon; sisters, Susan (Paul) Kleeh and Karen Gordon; nieces, Kelly (Dan) Sperduto & Melissa Gordon; nephews, Steven, Tom, Jeff, Dylan & Brandon Gordon; great-nieces, Ella & Avery Sperduto. Debbie was a proud graduate of Bishop Kearney High School and The State University at Brockport. Debbie resided in Novi, MI where she leaves many dear friends as well as several longtime friends in Rochester and around the country. A special heartfelt thanks to Cathy, Lois & Liza for their continuous love, help & support.
No prior calling hours. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Debbie's name to Lollypop Farm or the Novi Humane Society.
