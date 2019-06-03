|
|
Deborah Sue Malaga
- - Deborah Sue Malaga (5/30/56) passed away peacefully on May 16th, 2019 at the age of 63. She is survived by her husband Gary of 44 years, and her two sons. David, and Dennis. Daughter in law Jenna. Along with the Grandchildren, Tyler, Shelby, Christian, Samantha and Gabriel, will remember her fondly for her loving ways. She also left behind her beloved dog Sadie of 10 yrs. For she will be sorely missed by all the loved ones she had around her. Memorials will be held in memory of her.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 3, 2019