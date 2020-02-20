|
Debra Ann Davidson, age 61, passed away Feb 19, 2020. Beloved wife of Daniel. Loving mother of Amy (Doug), Doug (Stephanie), and Abby (Stan). Cherished Grandma (Manya) of Keegan, Sadie, Hunter, Ava and soon to be Baby Eleanor. Dearest sister of Paula (Mike). Memorial Gathering Fri Feb 28 from 2-8pm at Harry J. Will Funeral Home, Livonia. Memorial Service Sat Feb 29 at 11am (Gathering 10am) also at the funeral home.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020