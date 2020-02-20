Services
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
(734) 591-3700
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Debra Ann Davidson, age 61, passed away Feb 19, 2020. Beloved wife of Daniel. Loving mother of Amy (Doug), Doug (Stephanie), and Abby (Stan). Cherished Grandma (Manya) of Keegan, Sadie, Hunter, Ava and soon to be Baby Eleanor. Dearest sister of Paula (Mike). Memorial Gathering Fri Feb 28 from 2-8pm at Harry J. Will Funeral Home, Livonia. Memorial Service Sat Feb 29 at 11am (Gathering 10am) also at the funeral home.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020
