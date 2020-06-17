Delmar Charles Nabb



Venice, FL - Delmar Charles Nabb, age 76, passed away unexpectedly June 12, 2020. He was born September 18, 1943 in Hamtramck, Michigan, son of the late Charles and Margaret Nabb. Del grew up on Barton Street in Wayne, Michigan and graduated in 1961 from Wayne Memorial High School. He played drums with a few local Detroit rock bands in the 1960's, but a full-time music career was not to be. He became a carpenter and worked for several companies but retired from his favorite carpenter job at Henry Ford Museum and Greenfield Village. On February 27, 1971 he married Lannette Kubitskey of Wayne and they resided in Inkster, Michigan for 44 years. They began snowbirding in Florida, eventually moving to Venice in 2018, where he enjoyed golfing and activities in their over-55 community.



Del is survived by his loving wife of 49 years: Lannette; his daughter and son-in-law: Lainie and Mike Conway of Sturgis, MI; his sister: Ellen (Dennis) Peden of Sanford, MI; sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws and several nieces, nephews, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Mary Collins and Betty Sue Nabb, and his brother Douglas Nabb.



In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. At a future date, a Celebration of Life for Del Nabb will be held in Michigan.



The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Del's memory, please consider a charity of your own choice. Or play a round of golf and drink a beer in Del's memory; he would've wanted it that way.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store