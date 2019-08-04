|
|
Delores "Sally" Gerlach
Berkley - Delores "Sally" Gerlach age 90 of Berkley, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Walter "Hank" Gerlach. Loving mother of Nancy Gerlach and the late Mark Gerlach. Proud grandmother of Brett (Colleen) Gerlach and Jamie Krantz and great grandmother of Ethan and Leah. The family will receive friends Monday 3-8 PM at the Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home, 2125 12 Mile Road, Berkley (2 blks W of Woodward). Funeral service will be Tuesday 10 AM at the Funeral Home. A funeral procession will follow to Roseland Park Cemetery for the committal service. Memorial contributions may be made to the s. Share your memories at www.sawyerfuller.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 4, 2019