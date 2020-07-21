Delores Martelle Gibson was born in Monroe, Louisiana, on January 1, 1926, to John Sidney and Sophie (Burton) Gibson. She was the youngest of four children. The family resided in Iowa where Delores was reared and attended school in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, graduating from Roosevelt Senior High School in 1944. She joined Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church and was baptized there. She was an ardent Sunday School participant and was an active member in the B.T.V. young people's group.
Later, she moved to Detroit, Michigan, and was employed by National Bank of Detroit. Following several years of banking she graduated from Wayne State University, receiving a B.A. degree in Liberal Arts and M.A. degree in Education. She was a teacher in Detroit Public School System for seventeen years, and was an extensive world traveler who enjoyed meeting people.
On visiting South Africa in 1996, Delores contributed toward the purchase of much needed library books for the Nelson Mandela High School in Cape Town, South Africa. Delores had a membership in the Detroit Federation of Teachers, and had membership in Wayne State University Alumni Association, also she had a life membership in the African American Historical Museum of Iowa.
She was a charter member of the Motor City Optimist Club of Detroit. She was chairperson of the Annual Essay Writing Contest and was on Fellowship and Newsletter Committees.
She was preceded in death by parents John and Sophie Gibson, three brothers Cornelius, Powell and Olen, and nephews Alfred John Gibson and Reginald Gibson.
Delores leaves to mourn her passing nieces, Paulette Clark, Delores Davis and Deborah Gibson, nephews Ronald Gibson and Olen E. Gibson, and close friend of many years, Dr. Timothy S. Mackey of Livonia, Michigan, and many other relatives and friends.
This world is not conclusion;
A sequel stands beyond,
Invisible as music;
But positive as sound.
Emily Dickinson
Sunrise: January 1, 1926 Sunset: July 12, 2020
Homegoing services will be Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. EST, at Thompson Funeral Home, located at 7643 Dexter Avenue, Detroit, Michigan 48206. Livestream be available on www.thompsonfuneralhomedetroit.com