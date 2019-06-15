Services
Kaul Funeral Home
28433 Jefferson Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
(586) 775-2424
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Liturgy
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church
St. Clair Shores, MI
View Map
1926 - 2019
Fraser - 2 February 1926 - 10 June 2019

Delphine M. Juliano, 93, passed away on Monday 10 June 2019 at Fraser Villa, Fraser.

She was born on 2 February 1926 to Joseph Trakul and Mary Trakul in Detroit Michigan. She married Anthony J. Juliano on 25 January 1947, in St. Stanislaus Church, Detroit Michigan. They remained together for over 63 years until Anthony's death in 2010. She will be missed by her children, Steven Juliano and Denise Juliano-Bult, her grandson, Nicholas Juliano, her daughter-in-law Victoria Borowicz, her son-in-law Dennis Bult, her brothers- and sisters-in-law, her many nieces and nephews, and her friends from all phases of her life.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Jerome Trakul and Edward Trakul, and her sister Irene Deutsch.

She was a devoted and loving spouse, and her children are grateful to have had her in their lives. She travelled with Anthony around the US, to Italy, England, and the Caribbean. She enjoyed cards, painting, bingo, puzzles, reading, and visiting friends and family. She will be remembered for her personal style and her sense of humor.

Visitation will be Monday 17 June 2019 at Kaul Funeral Home, St. Clair Shores Michigan, from 3:00—8:00 PM. Funeral Liturgy will be held on Tuesday 18 June 2019 at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, St. Clair Shores. Delphine was a long-time member of St. Germaine's Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to her favorite charity at: https://www.smiletrain.org/donate/ways-donate.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 15, 2019
