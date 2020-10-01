Delphine V. (Orlowski) Counsman



Clinton Twp. - Delphine V. (Orlowski) Counsman, of Clinton Twp. passed away on September 20, 2020. She was born in Detroit on September 30, 1932 to Henry and Josephine (Novich) Orlowski. She graduated from Dominican High School and then attended University of Michigan and Mt. Carmel Mercy where, she received her degree in Nursing. She married James Counsman on September 25, 1954 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Detroit. She worked as a nurse for 63 years, lovingly serving others at St. John Hospital in Detroit and Eastside Endoscopy Center, retiring at age 83. She was known for her delightful sense of humor and held a strong Catholic faith.



Delphine is survived by her daughters Barbara (Earl) Hile, Suzanne (Paul) Keep, Kathleen (Eric) Steiner, Carolyn Counsman and sons Richard Counsman and Michael Counsman.



She loved her 12 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband James Counsman, sister Helen Baldyga and brother Robert Orlowski. Funeral Mass was said on September 26, 2020 with burial at Resurrection. Contributions may be made to St. Bonaventure Capuchin Monastery (1740 Mt Elliott St, Detroit, MI 48207) in Detroit or Hospice of Holland (270 Hoover Blvd, Holland, MI 49423.) Arrangements entrusted to the Muir Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center (2650 South Van Dyke, Imlay City, Michigan 48444.)









