Denis J. Hurley
- - Denis J. Hurley, known to friends as "DJ", 85, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 11, 2019. Beloved father of Denis J., III (AnneMarie), Sharon (Les) Pfenning, and Brian (Debbie). Cherished grandfather of Julia and Cristina Hurley and Jonathan and Jenna Pfenning. Dearest former husband of Elaine Hurley. Predeceased by his sister Barbara Ann Hurley-Wilson, brother-in-law John D. Wilson, Sr. and brother Paul (Patricia) Hurley. Loving companion of the late Martha Bauer. A visitation will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m., Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Neely-Turowski Funeral Home, 30200 Five Mile Road, Livonia, MI. Instate Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. followed by 10:00 a.m. Mass at St. Kenneth Catholic Church, 14951 N. Haggerty Road, Plymouth, MI. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Southfield, MI. Visit www.TurowskiFuneralHome.com to leave a condolence or a memory.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 14, 2019