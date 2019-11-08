|
Denise Alison Jordan
Denise Alison Jordan was born October 24, 1951 as the only child of parents Joseph Everson Ward and Mildred Mae Ward (Derrick). She was born in Detroit, Michigan and attended Kettering High School class of 1969. She married Robert T. Williams III, and later went on to welcome two children her oldest Derrick and baby girl DeRhonda. She attended Wayne County Community College earning an Associates in Business Administration and later Wayne State for Education.
She leaves to rejoice in her memory: her son and daughter, Derrick and Rhonda as well as her son in law, LehJuan Jones. In addition her precious "grandpups" Phoenix and Kai, her Aunts Barbara and Lynnda and beloved cousins; Orlando, Baron and Angela, LaMandren, Lynnda, Carl and Darryl with a host of extended family and friends including her "Walmart" crew. Denise will forever be missed, remembered and carried on in our spirits.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019