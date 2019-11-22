|
|
Denise Dengel
Grosse Pointe - Denise Mary Dengel (1953-2019) passed away in Grosse Pointe after a long battle with multiple sclerosis. Denise was born to Edwin and Waltina Zielinski and raised in the Polish community of Detroit, Michigan. She was a long-time resident of Harper Woods. She attended Regina High School and then Wayne State University earning a degree in nutrition. She worked for the Detroit Public Schools for her entire career as a dietician focused on the city's underserved youth. She leaves behind her son Jonathan, her brother Lawrence, her nephew Jimmy and cousins Greg and Audrey. Multiple sclerosis withered her body but it didn't diminish her spirit. No matter how horrible her day was her smile, sense of humor, and endless hopefulness was something to behold. Her attitude was infectious to everyone around her. Denise had many passions in life include her love of food, her Malteses, a good piece of gossip, a nice afternoon shopping and an obsession with Hugh Jackman. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made in Denise's honor to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or the Grosse Pointe Animal Adoption Society.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019