Denise Kimberly Hartrick
July 6, 1950 -February 12, 2020
Denise is survived by husband Eric Paul Hartrick, daughter Tammy Colette Bixby (Steven), stepdaughter Marilyn Lee Hartrick (Larry), granddaughters Alyssa Colette Bixby and Stephanie Colette Bixby and grandson Ethan Paul Hartrick. Denise was preceded in death by her parents William and Irene Manke.
Denise was born in Detroit and passed away peacefully in Farmington Hills Michigan in the arms of her loving husband, with Tammy and Steve, Bethany Cieslak (friend, spiritual leader and professional colleague). Denise is now in a "better place" entered into the Kingdom Triumphant.
Denise achieved a Masters of Social Work to facilitate this chosen profession. Denise earned the title of Substance Abuse Program Director with Jewish Family Service of Delaware. Denise had a long satisfying career dedicated to helping people achieve growth, dignity and contentment in their lives.
Denise enjoyed golfing with family, friends and joined several leagues. Denise and Eric spent their honeymoon in Banff National Park Alberta Canada which lead to vacationing in many of America's national parks.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020