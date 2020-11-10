Dennis B. Brooks



Royal Oak - Dennis B. Brooks of Royal Oak, MI left this world in the early morning of November 6th, 2020. At his bedside at William Beaumont Hospital were his wife of 54 years Kathleen (Vance), his son Douglas and his daughter Betsy Wells (Buddy).



Dennis was was born June 19th, 1939 to Dr. Burton C. Brooks D.O. and Marion (Kunza) in Battle Creek, MI who proceeded him in death. Dennis graduated High School in 1957 in Bellevue. He earned both a Bachelor's Degree and an MBA from Michigan State University. Dennis retired from Fitzgerald High School after molding the young minds of Warren, MI for 31 years. Upon retiring, he continued to work for the Fitzgerald School District as the Subject Matter Expert and Manager of Printing Operations for more than 20 additional years. Dennis served as an officer in the Teachers Labor Union and as Chairman of the Board of the Warren Schools Credit Union, known now as Extra Credit Union.



Dennis was a loving Papa to Claire, Jillian and Jamy Brooks. He was a wise advisor to his brother Burton and his wife Stella of Grand Haven, MI and a caring uncle to Cassie, Barb and Chellie. He will be remembered as a teacher, mentor, troubleshooting handy man capable of fixing anything, as well as a good humored, kind hearted person who loved people and helping his neighbors. He will be missed dearly by a large circle of friends and his adoring family.



A celebration of life and gathering to be held at a future date as time and safety permits.









