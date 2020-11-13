1/1
Dennis Boufford
Dennis Boufford

Dearborn Heights - Age 77 November 11, 2020. Loving husband of Theresa for 45 years. Proud father of Christopher (Tara), Steven, and Donna. Dear grandfather of Daniella, Julianna, Emily, and Izabella. Brother of Mike (Renee), Sharon, Tim (Diane), Barry and the late Patrick. Son of the late Tom and Donna. Step son of the late Katie. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation Friday 2 pm - 8 pm with a 7 pm Scripture Service at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 N. Inkster Rd., Garden City. In state Saturday 10:30 am followed by the 11am Funeral Mass at St. Sabina Catholic Church, 25605 Ann Arbor Trail (between Inkster & Telegraph). www.santeiufuneralhome.com




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
