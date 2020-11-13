Dennis Boufford
Dearborn Heights - Age 77 November 11, 2020. Loving husband of Theresa for 45 years. Proud father of Christopher (Tara), Steven, and Donna. Dear grandfather of Daniella, Julianna, Emily, and Izabella. Brother of Mike (Renee), Sharon, Tim (Diane), Barry and the late Patrick. Son of the late Tom and Donna. Step son of the late Katie. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation Friday 2 pm - 8 pm with a 7 pm Scripture Service at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 N. Inkster Rd., Garden City. In state Saturday 10:30 am followed by the 11am Funeral Mass at St. Sabina Catholic Church, 25605 Ann Arbor Trail (between Inkster & Telegraph).