New Hudson - 81, entered eternal life December 10, 2019. Surviving are his beloved wife of 60 years, Patricia; 4 children, 1 brother, 16 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandson. Visitation Friday, Dec. 13, 2-8 pm, at Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd., Farmington. Funeral Saturday, Dec. 14, 11:00 am (instate 10 am) New Hudson United Methodist Church, 56730 Grand River, New Hudson. heeney-sundquist.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019