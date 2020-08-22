1/1
Dennis Lee Bailey
{ "" }
Dennis Lee Bailey

Troy - Dennis Lee Bailey passed away on August 19, 2020 in Troy Michigan at age 75. He was born in Warren Ohio on March 13, 1945. He is survived by three devoted daughters Heather Zeigler (Scott), Kristin Poisson (Jeremy) and Megan Bailey (Lee King) and eight loving grandchildren Noah, Hannah, Gabe, Clare, Sophie, Laili, Jaden, and Jacob. Dennis was predeceased by parents Robert and Melba. He was a devoted son and dedicated criminal defense attorney. He bravely persevered through enduring adversity in his life. He will be remembered as smart, funny, and kind. He was beloved by all who knew him and will be dearly missed. Dennis will be honored in a private family memorial. We love you Daddy and "Pop Pop".

He is survived by three devoted daughters Heather Ziegler (Scott), Kristin Poisson (Jeremy) and Megan Bailey (Lee).




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Aug. 22 to Aug. 26, 2020.
