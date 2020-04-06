|
|
Dennis M. Phillips
75 years old, June 27, 1945. A lifelong resident of Oakland Co. (Hazel Park) passed away peacefully on April 1, 2020, after a short illness, at Dearborn Beaumont Hospital.
He worked over 30+ years in the Metal Plating Industry. A lifelong Detroit Lions and, Detroit Tigers fan.
He was blessed with, a unique and, naturally gifted character, full of kindness, love, laughter, caring and, most of all...giving! Which was surely infectious, to all that knew him. His gift of kindness and, love, leaves an indelible imprint forever in our memories. He is survived by his son William Phillips and his daughters Cindy (Garrett) Phillips and Tina Phillips. Loving brother of Diane Jenkins and, Robert Phillips.
Cherished grandfather of Donovan, Miranda, Dakota, Ryan and 2 Great grandchildren, Luke and Isaac. Loving Uncle of, Denise, Jeff, Craig, Lori, Shannon.
Unwavering love & support, to his longtime companion, Janis and, her 2 children, Faith & Jason.
Also, he will be missed greatly, by the many, friendships he had forged throughout his life!...
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020