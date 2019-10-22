Resources
Dennis Roy Felt born 9-1-1954 lost his long and courageous battle with IPF and took his final journey to the big highway in the sky on 10-17-19.

Loving husband of Sandy, loving stepfather of Josh and Jessica and cherished grandpa of Kylee, Jacob and Brooklynn. He will be greatly missed by numerous friends and family for his great sense of humor and love of life.

Ride free baby cakes

There will be no service however if you would like to make a donation to Angela Hospice of Livonia in his name it would be greatly appreciated.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
