McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
851 Canton Center Road
Canton, MI 48187
(734) 981-4530
More Obituaries for Diana Rehn
Diana 'Susie' Rehn

Diana 'Susie' Rehn passed away February 15, 2020 at the age of 77. She was the loving wife of Bob Rehn and the late Joe Virzi ('83). Devoted mother of Jeannine (Tom) James, late Denise Rucker, Joe (Casandra) and Chris (Lauren) Virzi, and Rob (Barb), Steven (Lynn), and Dan (Charlotte) Rehn. Cherished grandmother and great grandmother. Visitation Sunday, February 23rd, from 3 p.m. - 8 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Time of Sharing at McCabe Funeral Home - Canton Chapel, 851 N. Canton Center Rd., Canton. She will lie in state Monday, February 24th, 10 a.m. until the time of her Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas a'Becket Catholic Church, 555 S Lilley Rd, Canton. Interment at Glen Eden Memorial Park, Livonia. Memorial Contributions may be made to the in her name. www.mccabefuneralhome.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 17 to Feb. 21, 2020
